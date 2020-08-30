LADOTD reminds motorists to be safe as recovery continues

Baton Rouge, LA (August 30, 2020) – Traffic signals are not working in many areas of the state as power outages are still common in the hard-hit parishes. DOTD would like to remind motorists to treat these intersections as four-way stops. To learn more about four-way stops, watch a video here.



Watch for DOTD employees and other recovery workers who may be working on or near the roadways. Recovery crews continue to travel to assist in many areas and therefore there is heavy traffic throughout the state. Also, power lines remain down and could pose a hazard. Do not drive unless you must and if you do, be patient with other drivers, don’t drive impaired or distracted, wear your seatbelt and follow the traffic rules.



Motorists can access the latest updates on traffic and road conditions on state routes at www.511la.org or by downloading the 511la app. You can also dial 511 and say the route or region on which you are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).