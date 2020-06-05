LADOTD reminds motorists to take extra precautions during severe weather

Baton Rouge, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists to take extra precautions when traveling, as areas of the state may be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall.



During unfavorable weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following safety tips:



• Do not drive unless you must.

• Avoid driving in standing or running water.

• Avoid driving while distracted.

• Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.

• Always allow for extra driving time.

• Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

• Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers

• Never drive through areas with downed power lines or utility poles.

• Never drive around or remove “road closed” barricades for any reason.



DOTD crews are monitoring weather forecasts for the possibility of a severe storm over the coming days and are prepared to address any roadways that are affected by weather conditions. In the event flooding occurs, personnel will make the appropriate decisions to close roadways and moveable bridges, as well as suspend or reduce the ferry services for the safety of the traveling public. DOTD staff have also prepared the necessary equipment such as chain saws and other equipment to clear roads as soon as possible if they become impassable. Road crews are on standby to address any concerns.



Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning commutes to impacted areas by utilizing the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions:



• 511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

• MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Pages/default.aspx

• Social media: Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.