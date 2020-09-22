LADOTD updates bridge replacement project over Fifi Bayou

From LADOTD:



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the project to replace two bridges on US 80 over Fifi in Bossier Parish is on schedule and continues to move forward.



Currently, the contractor is working on wrapping up the replacement of the eastbound bridge, before building the diversion road in order to swap traffic to begin the removal of the westbound bridge. This is anticipated to occur in the next few weeks.



The $4.2 million project began in November 2019, with the removal of the eastbound bridge and construction of the crossover road.

The entire project is expected to be complete in Spring 2021, with progress dependent on weather conditions.



Motorists are reminded that lane closures are in place on both eastbound and westbound US 80 at the project site in order to allow the contractor to proceed safely with the project. Please adhere to posted speed limits, avoid distracted driving, and be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.



These bridges are located just west of the Tall Timbers subdivision in the Town of Haughton.



Photo Courtesy of: LADOTD