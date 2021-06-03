Lady Chops at Tall Timbers

Drum Roll Please. If this lady can get sticks on it, she can play it.



Lady Chops brought an hour of high-energy, education and entertainment to Tall Timbers Park Wednesday, delighting a group of adults and children with a display of adaptations that turned buckets, pots and pans, and a Cajun rubboard into instruments.



Wednesday’s interactive percussion presentation, titled “Drum Roll Please,” was part of the Bossier Parish library system’s summer of reading and entertainment.



Lady Chops, a.k.a. Elizabeth Vidos, made her “chops” in New York City where she spent 10 years as a street performer in Times Square and performing in Off Broadway productions. According to her Facebook page, her past work includes the hit show, “Stomp.”



Her show includes a heavy dose of participation for youngsters in attendance, including them in her act as “band” members.