Lakes open; No Wake on Bistineau

Both lakes in the Cypress Black Bayou recreation area have been reopened to boat traffic effective Friday, March 5 according to Executive Director Robert Berry.



Boat traffic had been prohibited on the lakes due to high water.



Berry said although the water levels have dropped, boat operators should remain cautious and be on the lookout for debris in the water.



Also, the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security has informed Bossier and Bienville parishes that a no wake zone for all boat traffic on Lake Bistineau has been issued effective immediately.



Webster Homeland Security Director Brian Williams said the lake level was 144.6 feet at 6 a.m. Friday. According to the joint parish resolution issued in 2016, at 144 feet the lake is at flood stage and a no wake zone is automatically triggered.



Williams said the no wake zone will remain in effect until the LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries determines the lake has dropped below 144 feet.