LANE CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound at Exit 33

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Sunday, July 23, 2023, the outside (right) lane of I-20 eastbound at Exit 33 (Haughton-Fillmore) in Bossier Parish will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and is necessary to allow the contractor to install roadway striping and rumble strips.

This work is related to the project to extend the off-ramp at this location.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.