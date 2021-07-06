LANE CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound over Red River, Caddo & Bossier Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Monday, July 12, 2021, the I-20 eastbound bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will restricted to two lanes of traffic.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is necessary to allow for routine bridge inspection.

Additionally, the eastbound on-ramp from LA 1 north and south (Market Street and Spring Street) and the I-20 eastbound off-ramp to Traffic Street will be closed as part of the inspection.

Alternate route: LA 1 (Spring and Market Streets) traffic entering I-20 will need to detour to LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Blvd) to US 71 (Barksdale Blvd).

Traffic exiting onto Traffic Street will need to detour to LA 3 (Benton Road) to LA 72 (Old Minden Road).

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.