LANE CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound right lane at LA 157 (Exit 33)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Friday, July 14, 2023 at approximately 6:00 a.m., the eastbound right lane of I-20 in advance of Exit 33 (LA 157) in Haughton/Fillmore, Bossier Parish will be closed.

This traffic configuration will last continuously until Monday, July 17, 2023 at 5:00 a.m., and is necessary to allow construction work to proceed as part of a project to extend the length of the exit ramp in order to improve safety and operation of the ramp.

Exit 33 will remain open during this work.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Alternate Route: Exit 26 (Racetrack) to I-220 westbound, to Exit 17A (US 80)

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.