LANE CLOSURE: I-20 westbound at LA 531 overpass

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Thursday, May 25, 2023, the inside lane of I-20 westbound at the LA 531 overpass near Minden in Webster Parish will be closed.

This closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is necessary to allow the contractor to mobilize equipment for the ongoing LA 531 overpass replacement project.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

