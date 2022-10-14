LANE CLOSURE: I-20 westbound at (LA 72) Old Minden Rd

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, October 17, 2022, the left (inside) lane of I-20 westbound at the LA 72 (Old Minden Road) interchange in Bossier City will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from Monday, October 17 through Wednesday, October 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

The purpose of the lane closure is to allow for DOTD crews to perform roadway maintenance.

Alternate Route: N/A

Permits/Restrictions: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.