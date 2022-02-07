LANE CLOSURE: I-20 Westbound Overpass over Airline Drive (LA 3105) In Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that inside lane of the I-20 westbound overpass of Airline Drive in Bossier Parish will be closed on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 to allow contractors to make repairs to the guardrail.

This lane closure is scheduled from 9:00 PM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 until 6:00 AM Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Alternate route: N/A

Restriction/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Additional information:

