LANE CLOSURE: I-220 Eastbound at Red River Bridge

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that Saturday, December 10, 2022, the eastbound outside lane of I-220 at the Red River Bridge in Bossier Parish will be closed.

This closure is scheduled to take place from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is necesssary to allow for bridge maintenance.

Alternate Rouge:

Permits/Restrictions: Lane Closure ONLY. Vehicle width restriction will be 12 ft.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

