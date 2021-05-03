LANE CLOSURE: I-220 westbound at Red River, Caddo/Bossier Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Monday, May 10, 2021, the outside westbound lane of I-220 over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will be closed.

This closure is scheduled to take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. nightly, and is necessary to allow for a contractor to install conduit with fiber on the bridge under permit.

This work will be performed nightly until complete.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.