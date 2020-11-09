LANE CLOSURE: I-220 Westbound Near Airline Drive, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Thursday, November 12, 2020, the outside westbound lane of I-220 near the Airline Drive (LA 3105) exit in Bossier Parish will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 12th and Friday, November 13th, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

This lane closure is related to embankment repair work that is necessary at this interchange.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

