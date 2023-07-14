LANE CLOSURE: I-220 westbound over Red River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the I-220 westbound bridge over the Red River in Bossier Parish will be reduced to one lane for routine bridge inspection.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Restrictions/Permits: Vehicles 12 feet wide or smaller will be allowed to pass through the bridge inspection zone. All larger vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

