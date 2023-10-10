LANE CLOSURE: LA 3 (Benton Rd) near Melrose Ave

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the southbound left lane of LA 3 (Benton Road) from Melrose Avenue to Citizens Bank Drive in Bossier City will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m., and will remain in place for approximately three weeks.

This lane closure is necessary to allow the City of Bossier’s contractor on the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project to work on tying in the new roadway in to Benton Road.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.