LANE CLOSURE: LA 3 (Benton Road) between US 80 & Shed Road

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the northbound outside lane of LA 3 (Benton Road) between US 80 and Shed Road in Bossier City, Bossier Parish is CLOSED.

This lane closure is necessary to allow for emergency maintenance work on the roadway at this location, and will remain in place until the work is complete.

DOTD apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while this necessary work is underway.

Alternate Route: N/A

Permits/Restrictions: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.