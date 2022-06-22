LANE CLOSURE: LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) Bridge over Red River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, one lane of the LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) Bridge eastbound over the Red River in Caddo Parish will be closed for routine bridge inspection.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This bridge is located approximately 1.5 miles east of LA 1 (Youree Drive).

Alternate Route: N/A

Permits/Restrictions: This closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using LA 1 to LA 511 to US 71.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.