LANE CLOSURE: LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge) westbound over Red River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) bridge over the Red River in Shreveport, Caddo Parish will be reduced to one lane for routine bridge inspection.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Restrictions/Permits: Vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller will be allowed to pass through the bridge inspection zone. All larger vehicles will need to detour.

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.