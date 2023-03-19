LANE CLOSURE: LA 3105 (Airline Drive) near (LA 72) Old Minden Rd.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, March 20, 2023, the outside northbound lane of LA 3105 (Airline Drive) near its intersection with LA 72 (Old Minden Road) in Bossier City will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place for approximately one week, and is necessary to allow the contractor for the new Southern Classic Chicken restaurant (located at 1940 Airline Drive) to construct their driveway and tie it in to the roadway.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.