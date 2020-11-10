LANE CLOSURE: LA 3105 (Airline Drive) near Murphy St., Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., there will be a lane closure on LA 3105 (Airline Drive) southbound near Murphy Street to allow the City of Bossier’s contractor to make repairs to the City’s underground utilities, as well as to the roadway in this location.

This lane closure is estimated to be in place for approximately 30 days.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

