LANE CLOSURE: LA 3105 (Airline Drive) near Northside Drive, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the outside northbound lane of LA 3105 (Airline Drive) at the Kansas City Southern railroad crossing in Bossier City, Bossier Parish will be closed.

This railroad crossing is located just south of Northside Drive.

The lane closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for one (1) day, and is necessary to allow KCS crews to perform repairs to their track.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

