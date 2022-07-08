LANE CLOSURE: LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy) Bridge over Red River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the westbound lane of the LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will be closed for routine bridge inspection.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This bridge is located approximately 0.7 miles west of US 71 (Barksdale Blvd).

Alternate Route: This lane closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using LA 1 to LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge) to US 71.

Permits/Restrictions: Lane width restrictions of 10 feet or smaller.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.