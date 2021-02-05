LANE CLOSURE: LA 72 (Old Minden Rd) near Airline Drive, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, February 6, 2020, there will be a lane closure on LA 72 (Old Minden Road) westbound between LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive) and LA 3105 (Airline Drive) in Bossier City.

This lane closure is scheduled to be in place for seven (7) days, and is necessary to allow the City of Bossier to perform work on its sewer system in this area.

Alternate Route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

