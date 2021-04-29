LANE CLOSURE: LA 72 (Old Minden Road), Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, May 1, 2021, there will be intermittent lane closures on LA 72 (Old Minden Road) westbound between Industrial Drive and Airline Drive in Bossier City, Bossier Parish.

These lane closures are anticipated to last approximately four (4) days, and are necessary to allow the City of Bossier’s contractor to perform maintenance work on the water/sewer system.

Inclement weather will dictate the work schedule, and some lane closures may have to be rescheduled.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.