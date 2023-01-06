LANE CLOSURE: RIGHT LANE I-20 EAST AT LA 157 (EXIT 33 FILLMORE/HAUGHTON EXIT)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on:

Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 6:00 am, the outside, right lane of I-20 Eastbound in advance of LA 157 (Exit 33, Fillmore / Haughton) will be closed.

Traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane. Exit 33 will remain open.

This lane closure is necessary to allow the contractor to work on the ramp expansion at LA 157.

This lane closure is expected to last until Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 8:00 am.

Alternate route: Exit 26: I-220 Texarkana West to Exit 17 A: East Texas St (US 80).

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).