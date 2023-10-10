LANE CLOSURE: Spring St. at I-20 eastbound

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Monday, October 16, 2023, the outside (left) lane of the Spring Street (LA 1) off-ramp to I-20 eastbound in Shreveport, Caddo Parish will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and is necessary to allow crews to repair a joint on the bridge.

Restrictions/Permits: Vehicles 12 feet wide or smaller will be allowed to pass through the work zone. All other vehicles will need to detour.

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.