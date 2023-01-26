LANE CLOSURES: I-20 EAST AND WESTBOUND BETWEEN MONKHOUSE DRIVE AND I-49

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Saturday, February 4, 2023 and continuing Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, there will be moving operations, shoulder work and intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound between Monkhouse Drive and I-49.

These closures are necessary to allow for survey work associated with the drainage structure along this corridor.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.