LANE CLOSURES: I-20 eastbound and westbound in Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following nighttime lane closures have been scheduled for pre-construction activities related to the upcoming I-20 major rehabilitation project in Bossier City and parts of Shreveport.



Thursday, September 14, 2023, 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.: Rolling lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound from Spring Street to Industrial Drive.



Sunday, September 17, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.: Lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound from Spring Street Hamilton Road.



** Monday, September 18, 2023 at 12:00 a.m.**: Lane closures begin for Phase 1 of construction activities. The right lane of I-20 eastbound and westbound from Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive. Phase 1 lane closures will remain in place for approximately two months.

As a reminder, all through traffic is strongly urged to utilize I-220 to avoid the construction zone. Motorists should plan their commute accordingly once the long-term lane closures go into effect on September 18th.

Find project resources, alternate route maps, and other helpful information by visiting the I-20 Major Rehabilitation Project page.

Restrictions/Permits: Vehicles 11 feet wide or smaller will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Larger vehicles will need to detour utilizing I-220.

Alternate Route: I-220

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.