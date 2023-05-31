LANE CLOSURES: I-20 eastbound & westbound

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, June 5, 2023, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound from LA 3 (Benton Rd) to LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive) in Bossier City.

These lane closures are scheduled to take place from Monday, June 5th – Friday, June 9th, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, and are necessary to allow for roadway maintenance activities.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.