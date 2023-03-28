LANE CLOSURES: I-20 westbound near Industrial Drive

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-20 westbound from LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive) to LA 3015 (Airline Drive) in Bossier City, Bossier Parish.

These lane closures are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 4th, Wednesday, April 5th, and Thursday, April 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day, and are necessary to allow DOTD crews to perform maintenance work on the interstate.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.