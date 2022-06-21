LANE CLOSURES: I-220 eastbound & westbound over Red River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, there will be lane closures on I-220 eastbound and westbound over the Red River in Bossier Parish.

The lane closures are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, June 22nd & Thursday, June 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day: inside lanes

Tuesday, June 28th, Wednesday, June 29th, and Thursday, June 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day: outside lanes

These lane closures are necessary to allow DOTD crews to clean and remove litter and debris from the bridge.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.