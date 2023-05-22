LANE CLOSURES: LA 3 (Benton Road) at Hospital Drive

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Thursday, May 25, 2023, the following lane closures have been scheduled at the intersection of LA 3 (Benton Road) and Hospital Drive (just north of I-220) in Bossier Parish for the purpose of installing traffic signal components:

Northbound left turn lane from LA 3 to Hospital Drive – 8:00 a.m.

Southbound left turn lane from LA 3 to Hospital Drive – 10:00 a.m.

Southbound right turn lane – to be closed after previous work complete

All lanes will be reopened by 5:00 p.m. This work is related to the asphalt overlay project on LA 3.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.