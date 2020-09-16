Texas Street Bridge lane closures set for Friday

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Friday, September 18, 2020, there will be intermittent lane closures on the US 80 (Texas Street) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo & Bossier Parishes.



These intermittent lane closures will take place in both the eastbound and westbound directions, from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.



The lane closures are necessary to allow the contractor to safely perform touch up painting and an inspection of the overhead steel following the bridge rehabilitation project.



Alternate Route: N/A



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety Reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at: www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.