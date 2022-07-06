LANE CLOSURES: US 80 (Texas Street) Bridge over Red River, Caddo & Bossier Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the US 80 (Texas Street) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will be reduced to one lane in each direction to allow for routine bridge inspection.

This inspection is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This bridge is located approximately 1.4 miles west of LA 3 (Benton Road).

Alternate Route: This lane closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using LA 1, I-20 and LA 3.

Permits/Restrictions: Lane width restrictions of 10 feet wide or smaller.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

