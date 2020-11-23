Lane Closures

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 a.m., the Swan Lake Road on-ramp to I-220 eastbound, as well as the I-220 westbound exit to Swan Lake Rd. will be closed, according to an announcement from the La. Dept. of Transportation and Development (DOTD).



Ramp closures, a part of the Swan Lake Rd. widening project that is currently under construction at the I-220 interchange, are scheduled to last approximately 30 days. This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



Northbound Swan Lake Rd. motorists wanting to travel eastbound on I-220 will be detoured to Airline Drive and routed to I-220 eastbound. Westbound traffic on I-220 wishing to exit onto Swan Lake Rd. will be detoured to Airline Drive and routed to I-220 eastbound.



DOTD officials remind motorists to please drive with caution through the construction site and to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.