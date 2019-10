A lane of Airline Drive will close temporarily Monday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Monday, October 28, 2019, the right outside northbound lane of LA 3105 (Airline Drive) will be closed near the intersection of Shed Road in Bossier City.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is necessary for roadway maintenance.