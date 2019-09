A lane of LA 3105 (Airline Dr.) in Bossier City will be closed temporarily Sunday morning.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, the outside lane of Airline Drive, approximately 0.5 miles south of I-220 in Bossier City, will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is necessary for catch basin (storm drain) maintenance.