Lane of I-20 to close this weekend

A lane of I-20 will close temporarily this weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, I-20 eastbound will be reduced to one lane between mile marker 21 (Old Minden Road) and mile marker 22 (Airline Drive) in Bossier City.

The Old Minden Road off-ramp from I-20 eastbound will also be closed.

This closure is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is necessary for maintenance work to be performed on the interstate.

I-20 eastbound traffic wanting to exit at Old Minden Road (Exit 21) will need to use Exit 22 (Airline Drive).