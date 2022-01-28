LANE/RAMP CLOSURE: I-20 West Bound near Airline Drive Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, January 31, 2022, the inside lane of I-20 Westbound from LA 3105(Airline Drive) to the Red River bridge in Bossier Parish will be closed.

Additionally, the inside westbound lane from LA 3105 (Airline Drive) to LA 72 (Old Minden Road will be closed.

Closures of the Airline Drive westbound on ramp and Old Minden Road westbound on ramp will also be necessary.

These closures are scheduled to take place from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm daily Monday, January 31, 2022 through Friday, February 4, 2022. This is necessary to allow DOTD crews to remove litter and debris on the interstate.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.