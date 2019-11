The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, the inside eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 80 from Dee Dee Street to Swan Lake Road in Bossier City will be closed.

These lane closures are scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, November 6-8, 2019.

These lane closures are to allow the City of Bossier to widen the crossover at Ann Street.