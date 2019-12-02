Lanes of I-20 near Haughton to close for several days

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Sunday, December 8, 2019, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound from mile markers 26-28 (near Haughton) in Bossier Parish.
These lane closures are to allow for repairs to be conducted to the roadway shoulder, and are related to the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project.
The lane closures are scheduled as follows:
- Sunday, Dec. 8th from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (westbound inside lane)
- Monday night, Dec. 9th from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (westbound inside lane)
- Tuesday night, Dec. 10th from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (eastbound & westbound inside lanes)
- Wednesday night, Dec. 11th from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (eastbound & westbound outside lanes)