LARGEST VOLUNTEER EVENT KICK OFF MAY 24

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) will host its annual Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 24, sponsored in part by Chesapeake Energy, Healthy Blue of Louisiana, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. Day of Caring is the largest single-day, community-wide volunteer event in Northwest Louisiana. The event hosts nearly 600 volunteers from local businesses committed to making a difference in the communities where they live and work.

During Day of Caring, a volunteer team of 5-15 people is partnered with a nonprofit agency to complete a project that the organization may not have the manpower or financial resources to hire outside help to complete. That’s where volunteers come in; UWNWLA will recruit, organize, and prepare volunteers at no expense to the nonprofits.

UWNWLA’s Day of Caring 2023: Volunteer for the Gold is the organization’s most ambitious Day of Caring yet. With the help of our community, UWNWLA is planning to meet the needs of local nonprofits, as well as assemble 2,500 essential needs kits, create ten community gardens, cleanup ten communities, and create five Born Learning Trails, educational and active outdoor games designed to help boost children’s language and literacy development.

“We all have a role to play in making Northwest Louisiana better today than it was yesterday, and our community members are integral to making that a reality,” said UWNWLA Director of Community Impact Raavin Evans. “We recognize that we’re living in challenging times, which means the stakes are higher and the needs are greater. Day of Caring: Volunteer for the Gold is returning to its roots, connecting hundreds of community members to a handful of nonprofits and completing dozens of projects to make a meaningful difference in our community.”

The event will kick off with a pep rally breakfast at the Bossier City Civic Center, and volunteer teams will depart for their projects afterward. Once projects are complete, the volunteer teams have the opportunity to join UWNWLA for an afterparty, also held at the Bossier City Civic Center. The afterparty will feature music and karaoke by Treetop Entertainment, games, raffle prizes, and lunch provided by UWNWLA.

UWNWLA is currently seeking businesses interested in building employee morale and connecting with the community to register their team for Day of Caring. The deadline to register a team is March 20. To sign up your team, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/start-a-doc-team/.

To get involved by becoming a sponsor, please contact Raavin Evans at raavin@unitedwaynwla.org or (318)-606-6592.