Larry E. McCarty, MSGT-USAF (Ret)

Bossier City, LA – Larry Edward McCarty, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, after complications from surgery. He leaves behind the love of his life, Tina, on their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Larry was born to Archie and Glenice McCarty on May 10, 1933, in New Auburn, Wisconsin. He was the baby of the family and is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Marjorie Rahn, and his brothers Bill, Jim, and Dewey McCarty.

Larry joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the Air Force in 1973, the family settled in Bossier City, LA.

Larry began a pest control career, and soon became lovingly known as the “Bug Man.” He loved his job and his customers adored him. After retiring from pest control, Larry became a full-time husband and “Opa” and doted on his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved going to the Mudbugs hockey games with his grandson, Josh, and spending time taking care of his granddaughter, Bailey.

Larry is survived by his wife, Tina, his children, Derry McCarty (Kay), Lance McCarty, Lori Mc-Carty Hebert (Clint), Patricia Luginbill, Charles Luginbill (Marsha), LeRoy Luginbill, Peter Luginbill (Lynn), Jackie Schaffer (Bob), Cheryl McCarty Smith (Greg), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A service celebrating the life of Larry is scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and all other caregivers at Christus Highland Hospital for the excellent and sincere care that Larry received. He quickly became a favorite patient and touched many lives in his time there.

My health may fail, and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart; He is mine forever. Psalm 73:26