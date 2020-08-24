Haughton, LA – Mr. Larry Glenn Crumpler, 75, of Haughton, LA, went on to be with his Lord and Savior, early the morning of Friday, August 21, 2020.Services in his honor will begin with a Visitation between 5 p.m. & 7 p.m., Monday, August 24, at Hill Crest Memorial, Haughton, LA. A Graveside Funeral, officiated by Don Francis, Associate Pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church, will take place at 11:00 a.m., August 25, within the Antioch East Cemetery, in Magnolia, AR.,



Larry was born a New-Years-Baby, Monday, January 1, 1945, in Magnolia, AR to Sam and Minnie Crumpler. After High School, Larry served his country, by enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp for two years. He was proud to be a Marine. Larry returned from service, then went on to obtain his Bachelor’s degree from Southern State (now Southern Arkansas University), in his home town of Magnolia. Later, young Mr. Crumpler married the love of his life, Rebecca “Becky” Lee Cotton. The couple celebrated 48 years of marriage, in March.



Larry was quite busy when it came to making a living, as he spent many years as a claims adjuster, worked for Murphy Oil and Crystal Oil, and owned convenience stores and car washes. He also stayed active, he loved life out on the “links” as he enjoyed the game of golf for many years. Another famous past-time of his was fishing at his fishing camp on Lake Erling, outside of Springhill, LA. In the latter years, the big fun, was the grandkids and making all of their games and sporting events and cheering them on. Now that was his passion! Larry loved the Lord and he and Becky were charter members of Eastwood Baptist Church in Haughton and adored all of his church family.



Preceding Mr. Crumpler in death were his parents, Sam G. Crumpler and Minnie Lee Rogers Crumpler. Left to cherish his memory are: his beloved wife, Becky Crumpler; daughter, Amanda Crumpler Zeuch (and Scott); grandchildren, Dylan Behan and Reanna Crumpler; siblings Danny Crumpler (and Jean), Sylvia Blacklock, Sharion Phillips, and Mike Crumpler (and Zoe).



The family wishes to express a special thanks to Dr. Sanjay Shah and Dr. Paul Cole for the years of care that they gave him.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Mr. Crumpler’s honor, to the Eastwoood Baptist Church Building Fund, or charity of your choice.



“Success depends less on strength of body, than upon strength of mind and character” ~ Arnold Palmer