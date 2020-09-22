Larry Milton Dean

Larry Milton Dean, 76, passed away on September 20, 2020 in his home in Bossier City, Louisiana. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Haughton, Louisiana will follow service. Brother Tommy Patton will officiate the services. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel.



Larry was born on November 26, 1943 to Clifton and Eddie Dean in Royston, Georgia. Larry was the youngest of 8 children. He lived on a ranch often had to spend his time working hard feeding the animals and picking strawberries with his mother. Larry later joined the US Airforce and served his country till he retired as a second civil engineer squadron Chief of logistics. While in the air force, Larry earned many decorations, medals and badges including the Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Service medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal.



Larry loved to go deer hunting, finishing at Lake Bisteneau, and driving his RV across Arkansas. He not only served his country, but also his church as a Deacon at Doyline Baptist Church. He was compassionate and giving. Larry and his wife would often make blankets to give to the Care Pregnancy Center. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Larry is preceded in death by wife, Mary Jo Dean; parents, Clifton, and Eddie Dean; brothers, Joel Dean, Jim Dean, Wayne Dean and Robert Dean; sisters, Beulah Dunn and Mary Singleton. He is survived by his son, Larry Jones and wife, Patricia and his sister, Ann Elrod.



Serving as pallbearers will be John Wilson, Paul Wilson, Ray Faircloth, Kendall Jetton, Larry Sladen, and Eric Ockstadt.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests any donations made in Larry’s honor be made to Care Pregnancy center at 921 Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71109 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by visitingbwww.stjude.org/donate

