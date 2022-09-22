LAST CHANCE TO SEE POPULAR IMAX DOCUMENTARIES AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER BEFORE RENOVATIONS BEGIN

LAST CHANCE TO SEE POPULAR IMAX DOCUMENTARIES AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER BEFORE...

This weekend is the last chance to see popular IMAX documentaries at Sci-Port

Discovery Center before the theatre temporarily closes for upgrades and renovations.



Sci-Port Discovery Center is bringing back classic IMAX documentaries, including Apollo 11,

Hubble, Journey Into Amazing Caves and Grand Canyon Adventure on Saturday and Sunday. The

schedule is available at sci-port.org.



The theater will close for renovations after Sunday. It will reopen as the Goodman IMAX Dome

in November with the latest laser technology to deliver a premium movie-watching experience

to audiences.



“The Goodman name was selected for the rebranding of the IMAX in honor of Sylvia’s vision

and tenacity, which resulted in the opening of the current Sci-Port Discovery Center in 1998.

With 25 years of service to the community and the addition of a state-of-the-art theatre, Sci-

Port looks forward to continuing its service to the community for many years to come,” said

Dianne Clark, Executive Director at Sci-Port Discovery Center.



In November, the Goodman IMAX Dome will show major motion pictures such as Black

Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of the Water. It will continue to show IMAX

documentaries such as The Last Glaciers.



Tickets for the final IMAX showings this weekend will be $4 for non-members. IMAX is included

with general admission for members.



Sci-Port is excited to bring north Louisiana a new way to watch its favorites upcoming films. Sci-

Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport

Riverfront. For information regarding hours, the las IMAX screenings, or special programs, call

(318) 424-3466 or visit www.sci-port.org.