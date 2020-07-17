Late morning three vehicle crash claims one life



From the Bossier City Police Department:

At 11:01 a.m. on July 17, 2020, Bossier City police and fire personnel responded to a three vehicle crash at the intersection of East Texas Street and Old Minden Road that ultimately claimed the life of a 50 year old man.

The Bossier City Police Accident Investigation Team found that Mark Mascola of Bossier City, was turning left onto Old Minden Road from the westbound lane of East Texas Street in a Toyota Rav 4 when he failed to yield to an oncoming Toyota Tundra. The collision caused Mascola to crash into the front of a third vehicle, a Ford F-250.



Mascola was transported to Ochsner LSU Health and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Tundra was transported to Willis-Knighton Bossier with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.



No impairment is suspected pending the outcome of a toxicology report per state law.

