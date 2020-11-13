Lauren E. McCalmont, MD, Joins Pierremont OB/Gyn Specialists

Lauren E. McCalmont, MD, has joined Pierremont OB/Gyn Specialists in Shreveport.

Dr. McCalmont earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering at Louisiana Tech University and a medical degree at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport, where she also completed an internship followed by a residency in obstetrics and gynecology. She offers a full range of obstetric and gynecologic services.

“The overall theme of obstetrics and gynecology is well-woman care,” she says. “It’s more than just pregnancy or gynecology; it’s really primary care, as well.”

Dr. McCalmont welcomes high-risk obstetric patients and is committed to working together with all her patients to make decisions about their care. “It’s really important for me to understand how the patient understands her care,” she says. “I spend a lot of time educating my patients in ways I would want my mom or my sister-in-law to understand their care.”

WK Pierremont OB/Gyn Specialists is located at 8001 Youree Drive, Suite 600, of the WK Pierremont Medical Office Building. The practice includes Erin McCormick Gullatt, MD, FACOG, and will welcome Ricky Paul, MD,FACOG, and Lise Huddleston, MD, in January. Jeffery Hebert, MD, and Hollie McCart, MD, will begin seeing patients next July.

Dr. McCalmont and her partners accept new patients and most insurance plans.