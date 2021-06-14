Lavell P. Nunley





Funeral services for Lavell P. Nunley will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Point Chapel Assembly of God Church in Doyline, Louisiana with Rev. Ken Richmond, Rev. Danny Moffett, and Rev. Garth Collier. Interment will follow at Point Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.



Mrs. Nunley was born April 27, 1930 in Harper Springs, Arkansas and entered into rest June 11, 2021 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Lavell had a Master’s Degree in Biblical Literature and a Minor in Psychology and began her profession as a teacher for numerous years. She was ordained with the Assemblies of God.



Lavell was married to Rev. Lee G. Nunley for 67 years and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of Point Chapel Assembly of God where she and her husband served tirelessly. She spent her life ministering to people and sharing Jesus everywhere she went.





She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lee G. Nunley.



She is survived by her daughters, Lavon Nunley Clark (Buddy) of Haughton and Denise Nunley Jones (Greg) of Bossier City; grandchildren, Michael Clark (Christina), Kimberly Searcy (Randy), Cody Hunter, and Colton Hunter (Candy), and great-grandchildren, Eason, Ava, Emma, Sophia, Rachel, Ethan, Ella, and Everett.



Pallbearers will be Michael Clark, Cody Hunter, Colton Hunter, Randy Searcy, Eason Searcy, James Schwartz, and Seth Gauthier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Clark, Rick Nunley, and Greg Jones.



The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Royal Becker and WK Bossier, 3rd floor nursing staff Also a very special thanks to Cypress Point nursing, CNA and Administrative staff. We appreciate not only the skilled care but the love and (family) relationship given our mother.



